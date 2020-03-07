BECKLEY, W.Va. – Over the past decade in the United States, a revolution has taken place among black Americans over hair.
West Virginia lawmakers and a local Woodrow Wilson High School athlete and his mother are now at the center of the hair debate, as West Virginia lawmakers consider a bill that would clarify a state law prohibiting racial discrimination to include mistreatment based on hairstyles typically associated with a race.
Beckley mother Tarsha Bolt, a member of the city’s Human Rights Commission, has pushed state lawmakers to pass the bill after her son, Matthew Moore, was told by Woodrow basketball coach Ron Kidd to remove his dreadlocks or sit on the bench.
“Without authority in the world we would have chaos, but this is just asking for the right to be who he is and embrace his culture and be respected,” Bolt said after the Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill. “This is about being inclusive as a society.
“It has nothing to do with undercutting authority,” added Bolt, who is a native of the Bronx in New York. “I can respect authority if it’s fair and it’s right, but if it’s outdated, and it’s biased, and it’s discriminatory, then it’s not acceptable.
“I’m trying to teach my kids to stand up for what’s right even if authority is dishing out wrong ideas and policies.”
In 2019, California was the first state to ban race-based hair discrimination. New York and New Jersey followed. Now, West Virginia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Colorado and Kentucky as well as the municipality of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Montgomery County, Maryland, have proposed similar legislation.
For black Americans, hair has a rich cultural history.
In Africa, braids identified a person’s family, social class and marital status. Intricate braided hairstyles took hours, or even days, to complete, and women often spent the time bonding and passing down family history.
When Atlantic slave traders kidnapped Africans and brought them to America to perpetuate free labor in the cotton fields of white landowners, the traders shaved off the Africans’ braids to prevent the spread of lice – a stripping of personal identity and family ties.
During slave days, black slaves in the fields braided their hair in “corn rows” and other styles, but a new standard for black hair in America was being formed in the South.
White male slaveowners raped black female slaves, which resulted in forced pregnancies. The black women’s newborns were the property of the rapists. The children often had lighter skin than their mothers, and their hair had a different texture.
The slave owners often moved those lighter-skinned children into their homes and forced them to work as house slaves.
The “status” of house servants caused black and white Americans to identify straighter African hair as “good hair” and to associate straight, black African hair with a higher social class.
Schools and employers also set European hair – no kinks or tight coils – as the standard in society. Black Americans could be fired at work for wearing their hair naturally.
In the 1960s and 1970s, some black Americans began to challenge the idea that European hair should be the standard for American students and workers, wearing “afros” and braids as a celebration of their African culture.
Since around 2000, the natural hair movement in the United States has encouraged black Americans to wear their natural kinky, coiled or tightly curled natural hair instead of using chemicals to straighten it. As more black Americans have embraced the movement, natural black hair care product sales have skyrocketed.
A 2018 study by Neilson showed that black Americans spend $473 million annually in total hair care, outspending nonblack consumers by 900 percent on ethnic hair care products.
“Black people take pride in their hair,” said Margaret Grandjean of Beckley, a Manhattan, New York, native and a local Realtor with Tim Berry Real Estate. “Back in the slave days, they kept their hair covered, and their hair always stayed cut. So it’s pride for a black person to have hair.”
Matthew Moore – the freshman at the center of the Woodrow Wilson case – took out his dreadlocks so he could play basketball. When he did, he lost his place in the Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (JROTC). While the U.S. Army lifted a ban on dreadlocks in 2017 and JROTC officials had accepted Matthew’s “dreads,” his natural hair was considered not “neat” enough for the program.
In a state Senate hearing, West Virginia Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, who is white, told Bolt, Matthew’s mother, that he saw easing the hair rules as “undercutting another standard and authority in society.”
“Sometimes life isn’t fair. Sometimes things don’t go the way you want them to go, but you’ve got to listen to the coach, or the teacher, or mom and dad, or whoever,” he said. “That authority is, I think, being undercut in culture today and I think that’s what’s happening here.”
James, who founded Leuphoric because there was a lack of natural hair care products for black women when she was growing up in southern West Virginia, took issue with Azinger’s view.
“I think it’s time to take a closer look at the racial undertone this ‘authority’ is rooted in,” said James. “We’re not trying to be rebellious by wearing natural styles.
“We’re reconnecting with an identity that was stripped from us for centuries,” she said. “Unfortunately, that same sense of identity is still being challenged today.”
The West Virginia state Senate passed the hairstyle bill on a 32-2 vote – with Azinger and Republican Eric J. Tarr voting against the measure. The bill was sent to the House of Delegates, where it has been assigned to the Judiciary Committee.