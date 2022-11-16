Winter has unofficially arrived and brought with it the Christmas shopping season. I want to start this week’s column with a reminder that you don’t have to make all those purchases at the big chain stores. There will be several opportunities for you to mark those names off your list while supporting local business at the same time. Over the next weeks, look for me to find you several opportunities to do just that, starting with one this weekend.
•••
The Believe in the Magic Inaugural Christmas Craft and Vendor Show is coming to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. This two-day shopping event is brought to you by Southern Communications Radio and will be huge. The main convention center will be full of local vendors on Friday, Nov. 18, from 1 - 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Space has sold out for this holiday shopping experience with over 80 vendors setting up for you to browse. You will find just about any type of gift you can imagine when this many local merchants, artists and artisans get together.
Besides just working on that Christmas list, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there both days for photo opportunities. Even if Christmas isn’t your thing, you can still do some shopping and get your picture taken with the Grinch. McCoy Country Farms will also be offering horse and buggy rides on Saturday. Admission to this one is $4 at the door and free for kids under 12.
•••
Bold & Blessed Boutique in Crab Orchard will also have arts and craft vendors on Saturday, Nov. 19. Stop in from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. for more local small business shopping choices. B&BB is located at 1404 Robert C. Byrd Drive, and you can also expect clothing and food vendors on site.
•••
If you still need an early Christmas fix on Saturday, Nov. 19, head on up to Tamarack in Beckley for the Nutcracker Fusion. They are hosting Beckley Dance Theatre for a special performance of "The Nutcracker Ballet" at 6:45 p.m. Experience an evening of Christmas traditions with a buffet of Appalachian favorites, including a grand dessert display and hot cocoa station. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the buffet and cash bar. Tickets are $42.95 per person for this event, and the menu is too extensive for me to even begin listing. Tickets and more information are available at tamarackwv.com.
•••
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression will be performing at Big Draft Brewing in White Sulphur Springs on Saturday, Nov. 19. This six-piece band, complete with a saxophone and trumpet, promises to deliver a catchy mix of funk and soul starting at 7 p.m. No one in this group is a stranger to the stage, and Billboard Magazine wrote “Magical … gives everybody the joy” when describing them. Marty Charters, on lead guitar, has shared the stage with legends such as Buddy Guy and Van Morrison. The food, beer, and service at Big Draft is top shelf, and this is one that music fans won’t want to miss. Tickets are $15 each and available at bigdraftbrewingevents.com.
•••
The Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville is a great place for a delicious dinner and a cold craft beer. It’s also one of the few places that you can do that while also supporting a good cause. Join them on Thursday, Nov. 17, for Pints With a Purpose Night from 4 – 9 p.m. This event will be highlighting the Fayette County Family Resource Network. The FRN is a network of community members and agencies providing myriad local services. Their mission is to strengthen individuals, families and communities through education, resource development, strategic planning, needs assessments and ongoing evaluation of services. Members from FRN will be set up with a booth to answer questions and provide more information throughout the evening. Drop in and drink beer for a good cause.
The Freefolk is right back at it on Saturday, Nov. 19, with Shawn Benfield. He will be performing soulful covers and some of his original music on the taproom stage from 7 - 9 p.m.
•••
On Friday, Nov. 18, J C Square will be back at the Mad Hatter Club in Beckley. This duo always promises a fun-filled show and hits the stage at 8 p.m. for a 21 and over show.
•••
A Quarter Short has brought a new Open Mic Night to Beaver, hosted by the talented Jonathan Sartin. From 7 - 9 p.m. you can come in and sing a song, play an instrument, tell a joke, or just about anything else you’d like to try out on a welcoming crowd. Stage fright? Drop by, enjoy a meal, have a drink, and see what kind of talent walks through the door. Signup starts at 6:30 p.m.
•••
The Hilltop Coffee Company would like to invite you to see their first ever musical guest. On Friday, Nov. 18, the Hilltop is hosting Sounds of the Season with Ryan Smith. Smith is a 31-year-old guitar player from Fayetteville who will be be providing live background music in the dining room from 5 - 7 p.m. Ryan has been playing for 18 years, and you will love the beautiful sounds he has mastered. This is a free event, and the HCC hopes this beautiful music will make an already great dining experience even better.
•••
For my Wyoming County readers, Makenzie Phipps is playing at Rider’s Paradise on Friday, Nov. 18, from 8 - 11 p.m. Located at 839 Wagon Wheel Road, in Herndon, the Rider’s Paradise is the perfect spot to grab a delicious meal and a cold drink and enjoy some great live entertainment.
•••
In Pineville, Matt Mullins will be performing at the Traveler’s Roadhouse on Friday, Nov. 18. Try one of their deliciously fresh bread bowl soups. They have broccoli and cheddar, loaded potato and French onion for you to choose from. I spent an evening with friends at the Roadhouse a few weeks ago and highly recommend you do the same soon.
•••
Here is an exciting event for true music fans in the Beckley area. West By God Productions and The Raleigh Playhouse Theatre is presenting a Neil Young Tribute on Wednesday, Nov. 23. There are over a dozen artists coming to pay tribute for this event, celebrating the 50th anniversary of “Harvest” and the 30th anniversary of “Harvest Moon.” Each artist will perform a few Neil Young tunes with an encore including everyone at the end of the evening. Just some of the talent scheduled for this awesome event is The Parachute Brigade, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, Hello June, Alabaster Boxer, Randy Gilkey, Drew Shinhearts, and many more. Cold beer will be available at this event, and the authentic taco truck from Georges’ Italian Taps & Grill will also be set up for visitors. You can get your $20 tickets early from the theater or pay $30 at the door.
•••
Please email me to share any local experiences, or let me know if there’s an upcoming event you would like folks to read about here.
