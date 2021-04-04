FILE - This undated file photo provided by Rosie Farias shows 9 year-old shooting victim Matthew Farias, a third grader from the nearby city of Santa Ana, Calif., who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, said Zef Farias, the boy's uncle. Matthew was identified among the people killed in the attack on the office of Unified Homes, a mobile home brokerage business in Orange, Calif.