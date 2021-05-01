FILE - In this May 29, 2020 file photo, police officers stand together, as people protest in downtown Columbus, Ohio, over the death of George Floyd in police custody Monday in Minneapolis. A federal judge on Friday, April 30, 2021, has ordered police in Ohio's capital city to stop using nonlethal force such as tear gas on nonviolent protesters who aren't harming people or destroying property. The judge's order came after lawyers sued Columbus last year on behalf of more than two dozen people who alleged they were injured in clashes with police in late May and early June.