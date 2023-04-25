The WVU Tech College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences is showcasing visual and culinary arts creations at Carter Hall Auditorium, 322 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A display of Life Sciences Building color art created by the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 art classes will be judged by community members. Also, pastry samples will be provided and served by culinary students, with other refreshments.
Visual art will be displayed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and culinary samples will be available from noon to 2 p.m., while supply lasts.
At 1 p.m., brief remarks will be made regarding student contributions and naming of award winners
