WINDBER, Pa. – Hanging out in the unheated Grand Midway Hotel’s Beatnik Suite, on a cold winter’s day when breath could be seen in the air as people spoke, Blair Murphy unrolled a scroll of Jack Kerouac’s iconic book “On the Road.”
It, of course, was not the actual manuscript that was typed out in April 1951.
That piece of history was purchased by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay in 2001 for $2.43 million – at the time record price for a literary manuscript sold at auction.
Murphy’s scroll is a homemade version, a tribute to Kerouac, who was born a century ago – on March 12, 1922, in Lowell, Massachusetts.
“I have the original. James Irsay has the counterfeit,” Murphy said with a laugh. “We taped the book together, made it and then read it. My friend came to visit and he had this idea of making a copy of the Kerouac scroll.
“When Jack Kerouac wrote ‘On the Road’ he typed it out in two weeks in a scroll, as opposed to individual pages, so he could type faster and kind of like flash through the book. We blew up copies of the pages, taped them together, and we made our own kind of holy scroll and then we read the book out loud. It took like 12 hours, and it wasn’t as cool as it sounds, and we used the scroll to do it. Two copies on the planet; we have one of them.”
The scroll is there for guests who spend time in the Beatnik Suite, an anomaly in the century-old building that is more known for ghost stories, macabre imagery and jars of dirt collected from the graves of famous people, along with the Guinness World Records-certified largest Ouija board and tarot card.
Meanwhile, Irsay has been steward of the original 120-foot-long scroll for two decades, frequently putting it on public display, as he will during Kerouac@100: The Jack Kerouac Centennial Celebration in Lowell. Events will begin Friday.
Kerouac died on Oct. 21, 1969.
Jim Sampas, literary executor of the Jack Kerouac Estate, said having Irsay purchase the manuscript was “absolutely one of the greatest things that’s happened to Jack.”
“Folks were probably a little bit concerned about a literary manuscript going into the hands of an individual,” said Sampas, Kerouac’s nephew. “Truth be known, there’s no institution on the face of the planet that would have ever taken the care that Jim Irsay has. Obviously the work resonated with him in such a way that he would break a world record in buying it. He certainly has done a tremendous job with it.”
Who was Kerouac?
Jean-Louis Lebris de Kérouac lived a life of adventure.
He traveled, rebelled, passionately loved, embraced Buddhism, indulged in hedonism, sought out like-minded souls, and blurred the line between celebration and self-destruction with drug and drink – all while becoming the embodiment of the Beat Generation before dying at the young age of 47.
Kerouac said: “The only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time, the ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn, like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars and in the middle you see the blue centerlight pop and everybody goes ‘Awww!’ ”
And he wrote prolifically – poems, essays, letters and books, including “The Dharma Bums” and “Big Sur.”
“On the Road” was his magnum opus.
The book tells the story of a cross-country journey taken by Kerouac and fellow Beat writer Neal Cassady through the respective characters of narrator Sal Paradise and Dean Moriarty. “The way that Jack could observe and record – and dad would be his inspiration – that was pretty cool,” said Jami Cassady Ratto, Neal Cassady’s daughter.
Mike Messina, owner of Chameleon Bookstore in downtown Johnstown, said there was “something so thrilling” when he first read “On the Road” in college, calling it one of the three books that inspired him the most in his early days, along with “Grimms’ Fairy Tales,” as a child, and later J.D. Salinger’s “The Catcher in the Rye.”
Kerouac’s life and work has inspired generations of Dharma Bums and other free spirits, including musicians, writers and artists from 1960s counterculture.
“These cats, he wanted to break free from the moral codes of our society, the values of our society’s standards and find meaning in life,” Messina said. “And how you do that, ‘On the Road’ shows it – by travel, writing, writing spontaneously with the first thing that pops into your head, experimenting with drugs. Could you imagine that in the ’40s, ’50s? Going to jazz music clubs. And, of course, having sexual experiences. That’s what that embodied.”
Counter-culture
Kerouac and the Beat Generation – Cassady, Allen Ginsberg, William Burroughs and others – came along during the post-World War II era of suburbs, Cold War tension, consumerism and McCarthyism.
“Conformity was sort of a way of signifying membership and adherence to American culture, American mythology – and the Beats were sort of rejecting that, rejecting the idea of capitalistic consumption as a marker of patriotism really and were reconsidering things like communistic ideas,” said Jeremy Justus, a University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown associate professor of English literature. “They were listening to music that would have been taboo at the time, like jazz music and going to jazz clubs.”
They brought what Murphy described simply as “enthusiasm” to their work and their lives.
“They’re a bunch of young guys with no money that turned their diaries into interesting artsy-fartsy novels, exploring different ways to approach literature,” Murphy said. “Kerouac, in particular, was trying to make a literary style that was similar to jazz music, the way jazz music is created. Kerouac was trying to do that with syntax and punctuation, and so I found that fascinating, and all the road trips, I love road trips myself.”
Likewise, Messina said he “traveled a lot as a result of reading ‘On the Road’ ” after “it opened my mind to some things.”
Justus teaches a literary survey course that includes reading excerpts from “On the Road” and “Big Sur” that often resonate with students in their late teens and early 20s.
“I think that there’s this sort of yearning to discover one’s identity that really sort of blossoms at that age I think,” Justus said. “It sticks with many of us for much of our lives. But there’s a real sense of being liberated, I suppose, when you’re just starting out in college. Maybe you’ve left home for the first time or you’re doing something different than you’re used to, so there’s this opportunity to find yourself.
“I think that there’s so much in that text that kind of does much of the same thing. Here we have a character that’s on a literal quest, a literal journey, but there’s kind of a way in which the story’s a bit of an allegory for finding yourself as well.”
New generation
Murphy, owner of the Grand Midway, holds an annual KerouacFest at the hotel.
The Beatnik Suite – with photos of the author and his contemporaries, old typewriters, a letter from Ginsberg to Murphy and the scroll – is a popular spot during the party.
It started as a small get-together of about a half-dozen friends. Over the years, the gathering eventually grew into what Murphy described as a “giant barbecue where different artists would come and share their works,” sometimes up to 150 people, including Neal Cassady’s son, John Cassady, and The Beat Museum founder Jerry Cimino.
Murphy plans to downsize the event this year because it has become a bit “overwhelming.”
But the annual party is still one of the countless ways the memories of Kerouac and the Beats are kept alive.
Cassady Ratto and her husband, Randy Ratto, give frequent presentations, including when they held an online conversation for Cambria County Library’s Banned Books Week programming in 2020.
“It has to go on,” said Randy Ratto, who lives in California. “Everybody is dead now. We’ve got to just keep reading the old poems and stuff and just say, ‘That was the best time. The golden age of poetry’ or whatever. It’s got to go on. We need people to be out there.”
And now, like many others, they will be marking the centennial anniversary of Kerouac’s birthday.
“The 100th is a huge, huge thing,” Cassady Ratto said. “I’m glad that I’m around to see it. Dad’s won’t be until 2026. I hope I can make it that long. It’s only four years.
“This is really a wonderful thing. Everybody is sure giving (Kerouac) his due. It’s wonderful.”
‘Lowell’s favorite son’
Cimino attended KerouacFest twice when on cross-country road trips in 2004 and 2005, meeting “kindred spirits (and) people that are willing to do different things.”
He said: “You found your tribe (there).”
He planned to visit the hotel again when taking a similar journey from San Francisco, where The Beat Museum is located, to Lowell. Other obligations prevented hitting the open road during these weeks, but Cimino hopes to visit Windber again in the fall.
“We were supposed to come out in March,” Cimino said. “We had to delay that. We were going to be in Lowell, Massachusetts, for the Kerouac (centennial) events because we know all the people in Lowell.”
Instead, Cimino will hold a 100th birthday anniversary at his building near the iconic City Lights Bookstore, complete with musicians, poets, performers and renderings of a planned new museum.
“We’re looking forward to carrying that spirit here in San Francisco as well,” Cimino said. “It will be a national event, no doubt about it. I’ve spoken to people all over the world that are doing events. There’s a lot of them.”
Lowell will be the center of the celebration.
An old textile mill town of about 110,000 people is home to the Jack Kerouac Commemorative in Kerouac Park, The Jack and Stella Kerouac Center for the Public Humanities at UMass Lowell and the author’s grave at the Sampas family plot at Edson Cemetery. That’s where fans have been known to – on occasion – leave a beer, or a cigarette, or a poem or a little bit of “tea.”
“Folks are really understanding the significance of his work and embracing him as, I would say, Lowell’s favorite son,” Sampas said.
Kerouac@100: The Jack Kerouac Centennial Celebration in Lowell is scheduled to be a months-long commemoration with numerous events, including readings, tours, panel discussions, film screenings and musical performances.
“It’s so exciting because, generation after generation, you’re seeing Jack’s work becoming something that they embrace,” Sampas said. “That isn’t necessarily a given for any artist, writer, poet. But it does happen. … To see what Lowell is doing for Jack is really, really something just moving.
“I think that it really shows what an important figure he has been to so many different people.”
