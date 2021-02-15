FILE - In this June 18, 2020 file photo Assemblyman James Ramos, D-Highlands, of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, fifth from left, opens a meeting with tribal leaders from around the state, attended by Gov. Gavin Newsom, fourth from left, at the future site of the California Indian Heritage Center in West Sacramento, Calif. Two years ago, Newsom issued a formal apology to tribes in the state for atrocities committed against them and for the history of genocide and oppression they endured.