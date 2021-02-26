STILWATER, Oklahoma – Oklahoma was once home to some of the biggest animals to have ever walked the face of the Earth, according to a scientist at one of the state's largest universities.
Dinosaurs in Oklahoma were similar to one recently discovered in Argentina, in the titanosaur family, that may be the largest ever found. The titanosaur was one species of sauropods, which were four-legged plant eaters known for their long necks and tails.
Dr. Anne Weil, of the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, has been with OSU since 2006. Cimarron County, location of a number of dinosaur finds, is where Weil and her team do their digging.
“I’m working on a site that is producing a different sauropod entirely,” Weil said. “Of the two big groups of sauropods, this would be the other group. It’s producing apatosaurus. Now, Oklahoma is known for the apatosauruses in the Sam Noble Museum [in Norman] that are on display there. There’s a display, if you go in there, of the largest specimen of apatosaurus ever found, which was found out in Cimarron County.”
Weil said the excavation is unique in Oklahoma and among other university excavations in that it is almost entirely excavated by Oklahoma students.
“One of the other members of that group is actually known from Oklahoma,” Weil said. “It’s an animal that is called sauroposeidon. The interesting thing is, we can’t do a one-to-one comparison between sauroposeidon and this new find in Argentina because what they found mostly in Argentina was parts of the tail. What we have of sauroposeidon is the neck, so it’s kind of the wrong end for a direct comparison. But right now, it’s that sauroposeidon is a little more primitive than some of the South American animals it’s closely related to. So maybe its lineage branched off a little earlier than the diversification of other animals that are very, very closely related to this new one that they found.”
One challenge paleontologists face is trying to make an accurate depiction or estimate for how large a specific animal is when only part of it has been found. Weil said the reason the dinosaur in Argentina could be the largest ever found is that they have a piece of its shoulder blade, which is said to be enormous.
Another aspect to this challenge is that no living animals are similar to what is being studied. Weil said this is especially true for sauropods, because there are almost no realistic comparisons with living animals.
And looking at one individual animal specimen makes it hard to make a determination how the whole species may have looked or acted. Weil said one individual animal doesn’t provide much concrete information, because it is not known if it was average size, the biggest or the runt of the litter.
One of the dinosaurs discovered in Oklahoma, the apatosaurus, is different to the find in Argentina, which show just how difficult paleontology can be. She said the apatosaurus is expected to have had a tail bigger than the unnamed dinosaur in Argentina, although the unnamed one is thought to have been one of the only members of the titanosaur species that grew to more than 40 tons.
Oklahoma is home to the right kind of rock for preserving fossils. Weil said sedimentary rock that is relatively unaltered from the distant past is the best for finding fossils. Weil said there is Jurassic sediment in Cimarron County and Cretaceous sediments in the southeastern part of the state, where some dinosaurs have been found.
“There are a ton of cool corals, different kinds of shells and things like that out there that people find all the time,” Weil said. “I feel like Oklahoma’s a great place to find all kinds of fossils.”