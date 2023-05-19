Congress Banking Crisis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina made it official Friday: He's running for president.

The Senate's only Black Republican has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Committee declaring his intention to seek his party's nomination. His candidacy will test whether a more optimistic vision of America’s future can resonate with GOP voters who have elevated partisan brawlers in recent years. The deeply religious 57-year-old former insurance broker has made his grandfather’s work in the cotton fields of the Deep South a bedrock of his political identity.  Scott is scheduled to make a formal announcement on Monday in his hometown of North Charleston.

