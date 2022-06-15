FILE - A sign indicating a "Medical Facility Quiet Zone" is displayed outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., the state's only state licensed abortion facility, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. According to a report from the Guttmacher Institute released on Tuesday, June 15, 2022, fewer women were getting pregnant and a larger share of them chose abortion. About one in five pregnancies ended in abortion in 2020. There were 3.6 million births, a decline between 2017 and 2020.