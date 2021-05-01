This image from the City of Placerville's Facebook page shows the town's logo that includes a noose. The California Gold Rush town of Placerville will change its logo to remove a noose that stems from its mid-19th century reputation as "Hangtown" following lynchings of criminal suspects by mobs of miners. The City Council voted Tuesday, April 13, 2021, night to remove the noose after listening to emotional comment from residents, CBS 13 Sacramento reported.