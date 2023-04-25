Beckley, W.Va. – A new pet daycare and boarding business – Paws N Pals Doggy Daycare and Boarding – will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at 16933 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.
Owned by Corey Lacy, the small business is a client of the West Virginia Hive.
“We offer cage-free doggy daycare and boarding for pet owners in the region,” said Lacy. “We want to be the area’s preferred pet care facility for people who are at work or out of town.”
Lacy said she is giving away a free 10-day daycare package to one attendee as well as offering other guests prizes and discounts. Light refreshments for people and pets will be available.
Stephanie Sanders, business advisor at the WV Hive, said, “Corey is filling a genuine need in the New River Gorge region. With more people going back to the office and traveling, Paws N Pals Doggy Daycare will improve the lives of both people and their pets.”
Lacy’s March 30 presentation on Paws N Pals Doggy Daycare and Boarding at the Southern West Virginia Business Idea Pitch Competition earned her a second-place finish and a $1,250 reward.
The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.
