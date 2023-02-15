State of the Union Fentanyl

FILE - Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper shows a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan," Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Naloxone, available as a nasal spray and in an injectable form, is a key tool in the battle against a nationwide overdose crisis. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, President Joe Biden faced harsh rebukes from multiple angles as he spoke during his State of the Union address about trying to contain a drug overdose crisis driven by powerful illicit synthetic opioids like fentanyl, that has been killing more than 100,000 people a year in the U.S.

 Brynn Anderson - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health advisers say the overdose-reversal drug naloxone should be made available over the counter.

It's the latest government proposal to increase use of the medication against the opioid overdose crisis.

The nasal spray version, Narcan, is already available without a prescription in all 50 states. But switching it to over-the-counter status would allow it to be sold in vending machines, supermarkets and other locations.

The positive vote by a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel came despite difficulties understanding how to use the drug in a company study. FDA will make a final decision on the drug in coming weeks.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video