Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.