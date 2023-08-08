This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former president Donald Trump, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and bottom row from left, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Vivek Ramaswamy. With less than a month to go until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, eight candidates say they have met the qualifications for a podium slot. But that also means that about half of the broad GOP field is running short on time to make the stage.