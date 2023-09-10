A young child and his mother, claiming to be from Guatemala, cools down with a wet bandana and a bottle of water as they wait to be picked up by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument near Lukeville, Ariz. The two were part of a group that crossed the border fence in the Tucson Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that the Tucson Sector is the busiest area of the border since 2008 due to smugglers abruptly steering migrants from Africa, Asia and other places through some of the Arizona borderlands' most desolate and dangerous areas.