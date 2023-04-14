Two people are dead following a head-on collision on Interstate 77 in Raleigh County near Beckley on Thursday night.

At approximately 6:37 p.m., a small passenger vehicle had exited the southbound lane, crossed the median, and struck a tractor-trailer in the northbound lane of travel.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, later identified as Abraham Morris, 49, of Salisbury, N.C., was pronounced dead on scene. A 14-year-old passenger was extracted from the vehicle and transported by EMS to Raleigh General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver and the passenger of the tractor-trailer, Ismenord Berry, 32, of Goldsboro, N.C., and Jeff Rampart, 29, of North Port, Fla., were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

