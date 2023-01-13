Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.