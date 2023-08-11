SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — Southern West Virginia has a new state park just up U.S. 19 in Nicholas County as Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill on Friday, officially designating the state’s 36th state park, Summersville Lake State Park.
The governor was joined for the celebration on the site of the future park by a crowd of local, state and legislative officials and interested citizens.
The 177-acre property on the northern shore of Summersville Lake will soon be transformed into the state’s newest outdoor adventure park. Some outdoor recreational opportunities were opened to the public immediately following the ceremony.
“I couldn’t be more proud to sign this bill and officially designate our newest State Park,” Justice said in a news release. “Summersville Lake is an iconic place in our beautiful state filled with a lot of special memories that span generations of families. Now, all those who travel to Summersville Lake will be treated to the greatest outdoor adventure park in the country on the shores of our state's largest lake."
The designation marks the state’s first new park added in over three decades.
"State parks are not formed overnight," Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said. "It takes agreement among several people and agencies that a specific place is so unique and so exceptional it deserves the status of a state park.
"There is no confusion why we made this place a state park because it absolutely deserves recognition,” Ruby said in the news release.
The new park will expand the outdoor recreational opportunities being offered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on West Virginia’s largest lake. The lake has been a destination known for its clear blue waters and unique rock formations since opening in 1966. According to the news release, estimates show more than one million visitors enjoy watersports there each year.
Officially opened to the public on Friday were recreational activities including two hiking trails, a picnic area and a new, expanded parking area off of U.S. 19. An “Almost Heaven” swing crafted by students at Nicholas County Career and Technical Center has also been installed.
The site is slated to be developed through a public-private partnership. Planned amenities include additional climbing and bouldering opportunities, hiking and biking trails, water activities, aerial sports, camping, cabins and more. The Division of Natural Resources will host a public meeting in the near future to receive input.
There are over 350 climbing routes around the lake, and many more will be added with the state park designation.
West Virginia State Parks are completing more than $150 million in improvements, which include upgrades at every state-operated lodge and every cabin, according to the news release.
Last year’s state park revenue marked the fourth year of record-breaking revenue, showing growth both in in-state visitation and in out-of-state visitation, according to the news release.
