CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Elijah Figg, also known as "Bang," 23, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aiding and abetting the use of telephone to facilitate drug trafficking.
Figg admitted to his role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) with ties to the Bloods and Gangster Disciples criminal gangs.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Figg sold 3 pounds of methamphetamine for $16,500 on Dec. 29, 2020, to an individual in Charleston. Figg admitted to using his mobile device to communicate with the individual to arrange the deal. Figg further admitted that he knew the individual was going to redistribute the methamphetamine.
After the transaction, Figg traveled with four other people to the Beckley area of Raleigh County. Law enforcement officers attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle, and the driver attempted to flee. The pursuit ended when the vehicle struck some utility poles.
Officers searched the vehicle and found $18,332 and methamphetamine residue. Figg admitted that the money found included the $16,500 he received from the methamphetamine transaction.
Figg is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 31 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
Figg participated in a DTO responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in the Charleston area. A dozen individuals pleaded guilty in connection with this prosecution, the result of an investigation dubbed “Woo Boyz.” During the course of the nearly year-long investigation, law enforcement seized approximately 15 pounds of methamphetamine, 45 firearms, including an IMI Industries Uzi fully automatic 9mm submachine gun, and more than $375,000 in cash.
