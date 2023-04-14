Dr. Joseph I. Golden from Temple Beth-El and other community members will discuss Yom Hoshah – Holocaust Remembrance Day – at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Carter Hall Auditorium, 322 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, on WVU Tech’s campus, and remember the lives lost through genocide.
Dr. Patrick Brown, assistant professor of history at WVU Tech, is the keynote speaker and will discuss the Soviet Gulag.
Light refreshments will follow the presentations.
The event is sponsored by Temple Beth-El, WVU Tech Diversity Programs, WVU Tech Convocation Committee and the City of Beckley.
