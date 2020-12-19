In this photo provided by the University of Vermont Health Network, computers impacted by a cyberattack at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., wait to be replaced on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. After the Oct. 28 attack forced a shutdown of the hospital’s electronic medical records and other key systems, the IT department, with support from the Vermont National Guard’s cyber team, scanned thousands of computers for malware and replaced machines for hospital staff.