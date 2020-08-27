HARTFORD, Conn. — The number of deaths from drug overdose in Connecticut increased more than 20 percent in the first five months of 2020, and experts blame stress and the isolation from the coronavirus pandemic for the jump.
There were 531 overdose deaths in Connecticut from January through May, compared with 435 during the same period last year, according to the state Department of Public Health, an increase of 22 percent. At that rate, the state is on track to surpass last year's record total of 1,200 overdose deaths.
Among them was Drew Funk, a 25-year-old, promising musician who lost his job at a New Haven brew pub as the state shut down in March. Up until then, Funk's family was confident he had been winning his long-running battle against addiction.
"Life was canceled and he was put into isolation, and for somebody that struggles, that is one of the scariest, darkest places to be," said his mother, Kristen Deitz, who was first to hear the news. "The only thing to run to is that old friend.
"He was doing so good. A year earlier, I could have expected the call. That Tuesday at 3:55 p.m., it was the last thing I ever in the world expected."
Addiction service workers suspect the pandemic is at least partly to blame for the increase in deaths. With social distancing rules in place, those struggling with addiction have been cut off from a number of treatment options, including in-person meetings and support services.
Beyond access to services, the pandemic has had far-reaching effects, from increasing stress to disrupting coping mechanisms and creating economic hardships.
"A lot of my clients have lost loved ones or somebody that's been close to them," said Jacqueline McDermott-Selman, a substance abuse counselor in Windsor. "Or there's not knowing where your next meal's going to come from, fear of being evicted. ... I have plenty of clients who were doing good — changing their environments or employment or what have you — relapse. And the fear of going back to where they've been has greatly increased."
At least five of her former patients have died of overdoses since March, and many more than usual are relapsing or teetering on the edge, McDermott-Selman said.
People who decided to seek help for the first time during the pandemic also faced an uphill climb without the benefit of physical and social support.
Kevin Shuler is one of about 15 emergency department recovery coaches who respond to area hospitals when someone is in crisis due to substance use disorder. In March, when the hospitals took necessary precautions against the coronavirus, coaches were left struggling to forge connections over the phone rather than meet with potential clients in person.
The first few times Shuler, who's two years sober, tried to counsel addicts that way, he thought he must sound like a telemarketer.
"Most important is just to be tangible evidence and living proof that recovery is possible, and I've been in that exact position multiple times — I've been in the bed in the hospital many times filled with hopelessness, fear and, you know, volatile emotions," said Shuler, who now works with Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery. "Not having that up close and personal interaction with someone definitely made it really difficult to fortify that connection."
———
Drew Funk started using heroin around 19, after he moved out of his father and stepmother's house in East Hampton. His family, who said he suffered from bipolar disorder, found the needles and tourniquets Christmas Eve that year and spent the next seven helping him access in- and out-patient treatment programs in Middlesex and Fairfield counties and reveling in his long stretches of sobriety.
When the pandemic struck Connecticut, he was living in New Haven and working as a sous-chef at BarCade, a downtown bar with craft beers and classic arcade games. Drew was deeply proud to be there working full time, with co-workers who knew his story and a boss he never wanted to let down.
"Great job, beautiful apartment, just absolutely thriving," said Carolyn Funk, his stepmom.
Drew had eyes that squinted when he smiled and tattoos and facial piercings that worried his parents only until they saw that he'd always find work in a kitchen. A lifelong musician, too, he produced his own hip-hop songs and often featured fellow artists he met through substance abuse programs.
He and a friend were planning a trip to Nashville for the end of March to make connections in the music industry.
But the second week of the month brought news of the overdose death of a close friend and music collaborator, and Connecticut's first round of COVID-19-related restrictions. The third week, the pandemic shut down the state.
Drew was at his mom Kristen Deitz's house in Fairfield on March 15, when he was told he'd be losing hours at BarCade, and the panic started to set in. The next morning, he was laid off.
On the phone with Carolyn Funk, he seemed to understand that he would get unemployment insurance and could pick up work with his stepfather. He realized that he would have to cancel his trip to Tennessee, another blow, and while he left the call sounding good, he and a friend decided to kick off quarantine, or perhaps drown their sorrows, in liquor.
"Drew never handled big changes very well, and that day handed him a bunch of them," Carolyn, 42, said.
At some point, he bought heroin. He fell asleep in bed with his pillow between his knees, like he did every night. His roommate found him like that the next afternoon when his alarm wouldn't stop going off. He'd died of a fentanyl overdose.
"Even when he was doing very well, he was honest about the fact that addiction sat on his shoulder every minute of every day, and it was something that had to be actively worked on every minute of every day," Carolyn Funk said.
"I like to say addiction decided it was time for a relapse. It was the perfect storm for a relapse."
The family remembers how Drew's gentle soul made him a dog whisperer and magnet for cats and little kids. They hold tight to several friends' convictions that his words and presence saved their lives when they were suicidal.
Deitz, 41, misses the daily phone calls with her son, and the way his hand would drift over his wide smile when he laughed. Compassionate and spiritual, Drew was a best friend to many, but would tell anyone that his mother was his.
She recently got a piercing under her eye to match one of Drew's. She wears his jewelry too.
"The diamond that was shining on his face is shining on my face," Deitz said.
Four days after Drew died, his parents decided to post his unfinished songs on YouTube and SoundCloud. They were finished enough, Carolyn Funk figured.
Among them was "It's OK 2," a haunting piece Drew first shared with Funk after the death of her grandmother last fall.
He raps about the passage of time and trees shedding their leaves with the seasons, about healing and isolation and lying awake at night torn between patience and despair.
He sings, "It's gonna to be OK."
It's hard for Funk to listen now.
"It was perfect," she said. "It's probably his best, but right now I don't believe it. I think it's great for other people, but it's never going to be OK for me."
———
Since the pandemic has abated in Connecticut, nearly all emergency departments have allowed the Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery back into the hospitals, and the organization has opened up its community centers to allow people to meet in person. Still, fellow coach Barry Richardson says a number of his friends have died from overdoses since March.
"Quite a few, quite a few," Richardson said. "It's very noticeable. Most of them were new and getting connected and got disconnected. You can blame Covid or whatever the reason, but they were new and getting connected and weren't able to maintain it through the strain."
The initial closure of community agencies like shelters and soup kitchens in the spring contributed to more "chaotic and risky" use among the most vulnerable addicts, said Mark Jenkins, founder and executive director of the Greater Hartford Harm Reduction Coalition.
It's not clear, however, if the gradual restoration of services has solved the problem.
In-patient treatment beds seem as scarce as ever, said Jenkins. A couple of times a week, he can't find an open bed for a client who's willing to go to rehab.
"It just becomes a lot more challenging to navigate the sea," Jenkins said. "People feel left alone. They feel like no one cares, even more than normal."
Even when a spot is available, precautions against Covid-19 create another barrier, recovery workers say.
In-patient facilities require a negative test before check-in, so counselors and coaches often find themselves scrambling to get patients a rapid-result test before those struggling with addiction lose their will or the way to get help.
"That window of opportunity is very small sometimes," says Shuler, the recovery coach.
"Tomorrow the person may not even want to go, or tomorrow the bed may not be available," added Richardson, who's been sober for nearly 15 years. "It's sort of like recovery, or life in general — sometimes we experience some difficulties, but we just keep trying and do the best we can and hope for the best outcome."
© 2020 The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.