CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A group of national and West Virginia conservation and environmental organizations have notified the U.S. Forest Service of an intention to sue over what they claim are harmful effects of coal hauling on the Monongahela National Forest.
Lawyers for the Center for Biological Diversity announced in a press release Tuesday they have notified the agency of an intention to sue over violations of the Endangered Species Act for the allowance of hauling coal above the South Fork of Cherry River.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/04/25/environmental-groups-announce-intention-to-sue-over-coal-hauling-on-federal-land/
