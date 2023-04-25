Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County is hosting its third annual EMPOWER Project, showcasing a student art competition and an auction.
This fundraising event is scheduled for May 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Greenbrier County Convention & Visitors Bureau at 905 W. Washington St., Suite C, Lewisburg. Proceeds are reinvested into the services that Communities in Schools provides to more than 4,600 students annually.
Tickets are available at https://www.cisgc.org/.
