FILE - This May 1, 2019, file photo, shows the Davis Pond Diversion, a project that diverts water from the Mississippi River, left, into the Barataria Basin to reduce coastal erosion in St. Charles Parish, La. A nearly $2 billion plan to divert water and sediment from the Mississippi River to rebuild land in southeastern Louisiana, a proposal considered the cornerstone of the state's efforts to protect its rapidly eroding coast, has passed a major milestone with the publication of the Army Corps of Engineers long-awaited environmental impact study, Thursday, March 4, 2021.