McALESTER, Okla. -- No chanting. No dancing. No drums. Only prayers.
A group of 15 demonstrators gathered outside Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester on Thursday to offer support to condemned inmate Bigler Stouffer, 79, who was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 10:16 a.m.
Stouffer was sentenced to death for the 1985 shooting death of Linda Reaves, 35, a Putnam City schoolteacher. Stouffer also shot and wounded her boyfriend, Doug Ivens, prosecutors said.
The small group of protestors stood in contrast to the nearly 200 individuals who on Nov. 18 loudly protested the death penalty on the scheduled execution day of inmate Julius Jones, who received a reprieve that day when Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted Jones' death sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
During the Nov. 18 demonstration on behalf of Jones, several speakers used a bullhorn to ask the group to return to McAlester on Dec. 9 to again protest the death penalty and to show support for Stouffer.
Only a few did, with a group of Tulsa students from Bishop Kelley High School joining less than a handful of other protestors Thursday.
Two of the few who returned were Sue Hosch, of Moore, and Charles Keith, of Canton, Ohio, who joined with Alli Sullivan, of Eugene, Oregon, to hold up large signs protesting the death penalty.
Hosch said she became involved in the anti-death penalty movement through the Julius Jones case — and was inspired to return to McAlester because of something Jones told her.
"He told me this was not just about him," Hosch said. "I realized this is bigger than any one person.”
Hosch said she also wanted to stand in solidarity with those protesting the execution of Stouffer.
"I think it means something to the family members of people who are out here," she said, referring to Oklahoma's maximum-security prison where it conducts executions. Hosch said she and the other demonstrators were standing in for family members of death row inmates.
Hosch said she also had another reason for protesting the death penalty.
"I'm a citizen of Oklahoma," Hosch said. "I don't want people killing in my name.”
Keith, who helped hold one of the anti-death penalty signs, said he traveled from Canton, Ohio, to protest the executions. He said he has a brother in Ohio who was taken off death row by one of the state's previous governors, who commuted the sentence to life without parole.
Sullivan said she took some of her college finals early so she could travel from Oregon to McAlester to join in the protests.
"I'm totally against the death penalty," she said.
When students from Bishop Kelley High School in Tulsa arrived on the scene, several students were offered anti-death penalty signs by Abraham Bonowitz, who said he represents several organizations, including the Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty.
Some students instead joined with the Rev. Bryan Brooks of the Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma, who led the Bishop Kelley students in prayer.
Bishop Kelley students were accompanied by campus minister Sarah Dicks. She said the students volunteered to come to McAlester to join in the vigil outside the prison.
"They all signed up to come and they boarded the bus this morning," she said. "This is something we haven't done before.”
Bonowitz, who had also been present outside OSP for the Julius Jones demonstration, said he returned "to make sure people know there is opposition to the death penalty.”
After word of Stouffer's execution spread among the demonstrators, one of the Bishop Kelley students had to be comforted by her classmates as tears streamed down her face.
Asked what he hoped the students might have learned, Brooks said, "Expanding how we understand the dignity of life. Pro-life — expanding that to death row.”
The News-Capital asked Sullivan if her trip from Oregon to McAlester felt futile after learning of Stouffer's execution.
"No, it doesn't," she said. "He knew there were a lot of people who cared about him. Even though we can't save them all, as long as they know we love them we can make their time as comfortable as we can. I think we did that with Bigler.”
McAlester resident Itzel Rios, who lives near the prison, walked down the street as the Bishop Kelley students prayed.
"It's sad," Rios said of the situation.
"There's two different families; there's two different sets of emotions," said Rios. "As a bystander, you're in the middle and you don't know who to believe.”