FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo a wind turbine is silhouetted against the rising sun Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, near Spearville, Kan. Recent detailed scientific studies show that because of dropping wind, solar and battery prices, President Joe Biden's net-zero carbon goal can be accomplished far cheaper than feared in the past and with health benefits “many, many times'' outweighing the costs, said Princeton University ecologist Stephen Pacala, who was part of one study at Princeton.