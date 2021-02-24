FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Melissa Brooks, from left, Jordan Brown, Jazmine Brooks, Shari Moore and and Laila Brooks, all of Baltimore, study photographs of Black people killed by police that cover a fence near the White House. A police officer using pepper spray against a handcuffed 9-year-old Black girl in Rochester, N.Y., has spurred outrage as the latest example of law enforcement mistreatment of Black people, and one that shows even Black children are not exempt.