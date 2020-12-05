Nickolas Orr of the Idaho National Guard checks in a patient for an outdoor COVID-19 test at Primary Heath Medical Group's clinic in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Troops direct people outside the urgent-care clinic revamped into a facility for coronavirus patients as infections and deaths surge in Idaho and nationwide. Some 1,000 people have died due to COVID-19, and infections this week surpassed 100,000.