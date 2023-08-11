Having a loved one at the Alderson Federal Prison Camp is stressful enough, but tack on seemingly endless hours in the car with a 22-month-old granddaughter and suddenly things can feel overwhelming.
But every two weeks, Scott Samples loads Zayda into his car for a 416-mile trip from Jamestown, N.Y., near Lake Erie, for Alderson, W.Va., to see his daughter. What should be less than a seven-hour trip sometimes lasts 13.
“I don’t like to keep her in the car seat for too long. I stop and change her diaper and spend an hour or two at a time at Walmart just going around the store trying to get the energy out of her. It’s a long ride and it’s stressful for both of us.”
So far, they’ve made four trips.
The first was when he took his daughter to prison.
“When she self-surrendered, we came in the night before and we spent the night.”
The hardship and stress are evident as tears roll down the grandfather’s face.
“I am on a very limited income. Coming down here is a hardship. If the house wasn’t here, I wouldn’t make it.”
But the devoted father wants his granddaughter to have a relationship with her mom.
“I want her to know her mom, that her mom loves her and cares about her and wishes she could be with her,” he says. “It’s emotional for me, it really is. Without this house, I couldn’t do it.”
• • •
The phone rings, and the man on the other end is worried that his daughter will make it in time to self-surrender at the Alderson Federal Prison Camp. The Texas father was anxious about flight cancellations or unexpected delays. After all, there is only one flight a day coming into Lewisburg.
Brian DeRouen, co-director of Alderson Hospitality House with his wife, Kathleen, understands the plight and begins to assure the caller that he will help in any way possible.
“If I get a phone call, I’m driving to Charlotte and back, or to D.C. and back. Because we are in a position to get that woman to prison on time,” he says.
In 2019, the DeRouens provided about 100 airport pickups and more than 10 rescue missions to D.C., Charlotte and other major airports.
Standing in the expansive kitchen of the house, he explains. “If you are going to prison, you’re being told we are all better off without you. So, if I can drop what I am doing to drive five hours to get someone I have never met to get her back here, hopefully, she can be, like, somebody cares."
Often, the house guests have no money to pay for the room and board. Their only recourse is to depend on the kindness of strangers.
• • •
Brian and his wife Kathleen manage Alderson Hospitality House. They offer support for those incarcerated at the Alderson Federal Prison Camp. Whether it’s the woman who is surrendering or family and friends visiting and supporting her, the home provides temporary lodging, meals, transportation, emotional support and education.
In 2019 they provided over 4,000 overnight stays to guests.
Providing a hospitality house where everybody gets it is important and helps to create a safe space for families.
Brian and Kathleen DeRouen met in graduate school at the University of Dayton. They were both graduate assistants in campus ministry. Brian worked with the Center for Social Concern, and Kathleen lived and worked in a dorm and led small student group retreats.
Kathleen is from Hamilton, Ohio, and Brian hails from the San Francisco Bay area of California. His body is an array of tattoos, including a nonviolence tat on his legs. The 45-year-old father of two even sports nail polish. He’s not your typical West Virginian.
A self-professed activist, Brian’s words are accompanied by deeds of his own consciousness.
During his last year of grad school, he intentionally crossed into the School of the Americas at Fort Benning, Columbia, Georgia, knowing he would go to prison.
The DeRouens first moved to Greenbrier County, West Virginia, to a place called Bethlehem Farm. It is a Catholic community whose mission is to transform lives through service to the local community and teach sustainable practices. According to the Farm’s website, they promote the lifestyle of service, prayer, simplicity, and community.
After two and a half years they decided to transition to Alderson Hospitality House (AHH), where they agreed initially to serve for two years.
Thirteen years and two boys later, they continue to serve the community actively and passionately.
Brian continues to share as Kathleen interacts with the guests while preparing the evening meal.
“At AHH everybody already gets it, and it builds a sense of community because they're all going through the same thing,” he says. "I think it's still better than, you know, a hotel where there's nobody to talk to.”
When the Federal Prison Camp closed due to the pandemic in March of 2020, little did anyone expect that it would take nearly three years before it would reopen in December 2022. Visitation was relegated to one hour through plexiglass.
“It's not like folks are going to drive up from Florida or Indiana to talk through plexiglass for an hour,” Brian says.
Visitation at AHH declined to only women who were surrendering, and their families, or a family that comes in the night before to pick up a loved one.
On occasion, there would be an immediate release, like when a sentence gets overturned.
“The prison legally has to get the woman off the premises as soon as possible,” Brian says. “But it usually doesn't happen that way. Usually, you know way ahead of time and then it gets delayed, and then it gets pushed back.”
Overall, Brian believes the prison system is broken, recognizing that there are many systems around the world that are worse and ones that are significantly better.
“Where recidivism isn't as much as a problem, they're actually working to rehabilitate and have the women leave in a better place than when they come in, or actually help them, you know, mitigate their addictions, or whatever it is.
“Here, we just punish. We just lock you away and punish you. I think our society wants easy, simple answers to very complex problems. What's a bad guy? You know, like, as long as you don't love somebody who’s incarcerated, yeah, all those prisoners are the bad guys,” he reasons.
“We always have the ability to look somebody in the eye and recognize they are there as opposed to walking by and pretending they aren’t.”
• • •
If you ask the DeRouens what the challenges are for the house, the reply comes out in near-perfect unison.
“Fundraising sucks. Fundraising is the worst, it’s the worst.”
The way the nonprofit system works, there are lots of available grants, but AHH doesn’t fit neatly into the criteria.
“We have some low-income guests, but we have some guests that are wealthy. We feed people in West Virginia, but they’re not West Virginians,” Brian says.
“No businesses are like, you know what, we are going to make way more money if we give our money to felons and their families. You get elected in this country by being tough on crime, like longer sentences, cutting budgets. So fundraising for the house isn’t easy,” Brian says.
Further, if you try to get people to empathize with you, “No parent wants to put themselves in the position of being the parent of a felon because of what society says about you.”
The DeRouens aren’t asking for something new. They’re happy with the house which was built in 1880.
AHH is governed by a Board of Directors that Brian provides a gentle hand of support. The annual budget is $90,000 a year.
“It’s very little money for what this house accomplishes and for the number of nights of lodging given and rides from the airport,” he says.
• • •
Working at the AHH allows both Brian and Kathleen to be stay-at-home parents.
“Our kids get to work with us. Our kids get to see grown men, you know, struggling. They get to see the family step up. Our boys can see how you can be successful in resilience, not just in your wealth or in success or in good grades or whatnot. Like you're successful based on how you move through life, and deal with what comes your way,” shares Brian.
Raising their children in what they call a completely safe yet incredibly diverse atmosphere provides real-life experiences that most children don’t have.
“When the house is packed, there will be people with Trump's Make America Great hats on, there will be two lesbian grandmas that are visiting wives and raising their grandbabies and everyone gets along,” Brian says.
“Because no matter how different people are, politically, or whether this family here is from back of the holler in Kentucky and this family is from the Bronx, like from completely different worlds, if they both have a daughter who's incarcerated, or they both have a wife who's incarcerated, that's what they have in common.
“And so like, people come together and talk to people who are different from them, at a camp or around our dining room table that you don't normally see. Because rich folks don't hang out with poor folks and Black folks don't hang out with white folks and Republicans don't hang out with Democrats."
• • •
The long and short of it is they just want to get back to having a full house.
“It’s the guests that support each other. We enable it to happen. We have experience and know how to make it go easily. The house runs itself in regard to what is really important, which is the community of people that are going through the same thing,” Brian says.
The couple is on call 24/7/365, but people are not there that whole time due to visitation schedules at the prison.
“We're here on holiday weekends. So, the guests that we see every weekend feel more like family in a lot of ways than my family does,” Brian says, “because we see them once every three years.”
Brian insists he and Kathleen are on a mission.
“It’s not a job. We have been here long enough that the house, it is us and we are it.”
