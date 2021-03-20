California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, bumps elbows with Eddie Ahn, Executive Director of the environment justice non-profit, Brightline Defense, after a news conference with Bay Area Asian American and Pacific Islander community leaders amid the rise in racist attacks across the country in San Francisco, Friday, March 19, 2021. Newsom says he is infuriated by the bigotry and violence sparking fear in Asian communities and that it is incumbent on everyone to fight it.