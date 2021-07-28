Closing arguments held in West Virginia lawsuit over opioids

FILE - In this May 3, 2021, file photo, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, left, and lawyer Rusty Webb enter the Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse in Charleston, W.Va., for the start of a trial in an opioid lawsuit filed by Cabell County and the city of Huntington against major drug distributors. Closing arguments in the trial began Tuesday, July 27. (Kenny Kemp/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)