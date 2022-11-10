Deirdre Cline has been named West Virginia Department of the Arts, Culture and History’s Superintendent of the Year.
Curator Randall Reid-Smith made the announcement during a recent Save The Music ceremony at Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle School.
Cline is only the second schools superintendent to earn the prestigious honor.
Reid-Smith chooses the recipient “in recognition of the county’s schools vast participation in the Department of Arts, Culture and History’s yearly educational events,” such as the annual West Virginia History Bowl, the state Marching Band Invitational, and the Poetry Out Loud competitions.
The recipient receives a cash award of $1,000 to be used for arts resources for schools in the county.
Cline took the helm of Wyoming County Schools in 2016.
She is the county’s first female schools superintendent.
Facing a global pandemic, deep personnel cuts early in her new position, along with numerous other issues, Cline rolled up her sleeves, assembled a resourceful, hard-working team and maneuvered the unique challenges as well as the routine business.
She has diligently worked her way up through the ranks, beginning as a classroom teacher more than three decades ago.
In the meantime, she’s worked as an assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent.
“Every position that I’ve held as a school person has brought me growth and understanding,” Cline said in a previous interview.
“I was a classroom teacher for 15 years, a high school assistant principal for four years, a middle school principal for seven years, and an assistant superintendent for three years.
“Each of these roles gave me perspective that helped me move forward.
“Additionally, I have worked hard to do the very best I could throughout my career. Work ethic has always been important to me and I have invested my energy and time in each of my positions.
“Although, I honestly never dreamed of becoming superintendent, I have always been goal- and plan-oriented. Most importantly, I really have always put what is best for the children I’ve worked with at the front of my work.
“As a classroom teacher, I tried to give the students I taught the best skill sets and positive classroom environment that I knew to give them.
“As a school-level administrator, I worked to create a school tone and climate that promoted happiness and learning among the students and staff.
“As a central office administrator, I work to facilitate the school system so that employees have all needed resources and children are happy while they are learning.
“I suppose hard work, with an eye always focused on children, is how I became superintendent,” Cline noted.
A graduate of Oceana High School, Cline holds a bachelor’s degree in education (English and business) from Concord College (now Concord University) and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Marshall University College of Graduate Studies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.