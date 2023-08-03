While the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s (GHSP) Click It or Ticket campaign runs through Aug. 20, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is continually working to increase safety for the motoring public, emphasized Sheriff Brad Ellison.
Funding, through the state GHSP program, provides money for overtime hours for officers while they patrol roads to increase driver safety awareness, Ellison said.
The department has deputies on the roads all over the county, the sheriff noted.
Those deputies are looking for an array of traffic violations, including seat belts, child safety, DUI, reckless driving, driving suspended, school zones, among others, he explained.
Officers will also be checking to make certain that children are properly buckled into a child safety seat, Ellison noted.
The Child Passenger Safety law is a primary enforcement law, which means law enforcement officers can ticket the driver if a child is not properly restrained in an approved child safety seat.
Motor vehicle crashes are a leading killer of children. In 2017, a child under 13 was involved in a passenger vehicle crash every 32 seconds, according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Child Passenger Safety Program statistics.
Correctly buckling a child into a car seat, booster seat, or seat belt can make all the difference in whether that child survives a car accident.
A child improperly buckled into a safety seat can suffer more injury than if he or she was not in a car seat, according to officials.
Correctly using car seats, that are both size-appropriate as well as age-appropriate, is the best way to keep children safe, officials maintain.
“When it comes to car seats, one size definitely does not fit all,” Ellison noted.
Nearly half (46 percent) of child car seats are misused, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department has two officers specially trained in child car seat safety.
The deputies can show parents and grandparents the proper way to buckle a child into a car seat, as well as if they are using the proper seat, Ellison said.
To make certain the specially-trained deputies are on duty, parents/grandparents should phone the Sheriff’s Department at 304-732-8000 for the best time.
The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is also urging drivers on West Virginia roads to buckle up during the statewide Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement. The mobilization is part of the GHSP’s continual efforts to increase seat belt usage in West Virginia.
“We want seat belt use to be an automatic habit for drivers and passengers alike,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a press release.
In 2021, 40 percent of all passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in West Virginia were unrestrained.
“To help save lives, we need to step up seat belt enforcement – day and night,” according to a GHSP spokesperson.
Rural drivers may believe their crash exposure is lower, but in 2021, 62 percent of total vehicle fatalities in West Virginia occurred in rural locations, compared to 38 percent in urban locations.
“We will keep working to spread the message that seat belts save lives until every person in every vehicle is correctly buckled up,” said Amy Boggs, GHSP Occupant Protection Program coordinator. “Too many people die on our roads because they were not buckled. Just one death is one too many,” she emphasized.
“A seat belt is your best protection against death or injury should you be in a vehicle crash.”
Law enforcement officers across West Virginia will be out in full force, ticketing drivers who are caught traveling without a correctly buckled seat belt or transporting unrestrained children. The statewide seat belt campaign is aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep all vehicle occupants safe.
Wearing a seat belt is required by law.
“Don’t just buckle up to avoid a ticket. The values of our families’ and friends’ lives in West Virginia are incalculable,” according to the spokesperson.
The $25 violators pay if ticketed pales in comparison to the lives of loved ones.
Those who are caught driving while unbuckled and get a ticket, should look at it as a wakeup call.
“A ticket is far less expensive than paying with your life or the lives of your family and friends,” the spokesperson noted.
“At our current seat belt usage rate of 92.5 percent, unbuckled drivers or passengers have a 20.10 times higher likelihood of being killed if they are in a crash” Boggs said.
“The reality is, seat belts save lives. Not buckling up is not worth the risk. Click it. Don’t risk it.”
For more information about the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, visit highwaysafety.wv.gov.
