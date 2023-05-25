The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) reminds drivers and passengers to buckle their seat belt during the Click It or Ticket high visibility enforcement campaign and every day of the year. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national seat belt enforcement mobilization runs through June 4.
“We want West Virginians to make the smart choice to buckle up every time they travel in a vehicle,” Gov. Jim Justice emphasized.
“Seat belts save lives, and it’s worth the two seconds it takes to buckle up.”
In 2021, nearly 12,000 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States, according to the NHTSA.
In that same year, 57 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (between 6 p.m. and 5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts. That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement.
Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night.
In West Virginia, the penalty for a seat belt violation is $25 with no added court costs or fees.
In 2021, 280 people lost their lives on West Virginia roads. Passenger vehicle fatalities totaled 184 people, with 74 of them confirmed as being unbuckled/unrestrained.
“A lot of people think that driving a pickup truck or sitting in the back seat is enough protection should they be involved in a crash. This is not true,” said Amy Boggs, GHSP Occupant Protection Program coordinator.
“Sixty-one percent of pickup truck occupants who were killed in 2021 were not buckled up. Compare that data to passenger car occupants: 47 percent of the people killed in passenger cars were unbuckled,” Boggs said.
“Forty-nine percent of all front-seat passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in 2021 were unrestrained, but 57 percent of those killed in back seats were unrestrained.
“Regardless of the vehicle type or seating position, buckling up is the single most effective way to stay alive in a crash,” Boggs said.
West Virginia’s seat belt use rate climbed to 92.5 percent in 2022, the highest use rate recorded in West Virginia. At the current seat belt use rate, preliminary data shows unbuckled West Virginians are 18.21 times more likely to die in a crash than those who are properly restrained.
“Our ultimate goals are 100 percent seat belt use and zero roadway fatalities,” said Bob Tipton, GHSP director.
“Just one fatality is too many, especially in the framework of your own family and friends.
“Speak up and ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained. Make sure your children are in the right car seat for their height and weight. Give your family and friends the best chance at surviving a crash. Buckling up will save your life,” Tipton said.
