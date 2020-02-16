COLLEGE BASEBALL
Tech splits pair
marion, n.c. — WVU Tech went 1-1 Saturday with a 2-3 win over Shawnee State and a 4-1 loss to Montreat.
Tech’s Corey Lewis collected three hits on the day, driving in a run against Shawnee. Against Shawnee Alex Tennant went 3-4 with two RBI.
Tech will travel to Pikeville on Tuesay for a doubleheader.
Montreat 4, WVU Tech 1
WVUT: 100 000 0 — 1 3 0
M: 102 001 0 — 4 6 1
Hitting — WVUT: Patrick Burke 1-3 (RBI), Corey Lewis 1-2, Luke Lindamond 1-2; M: Joey Locascio 1-3, Chris Allende 1-3 (RBI), Brody Rubenstein 1-3, Lewis Gonzalez 1-2 (RBI), Ashton Hawkins 1-2, Todd Griffin 1-2. Pitching —WVUT: Michael Rotenberry (6 IP, 3K), Cameron Asbury; M: Jared Drayton (7 IP, 12 strikeouts).
WVU Tech 3, Shawnee State 1
SS: 010 001 000 — 2 12 0
WVUT: 001 100 001 — 3 9 2
Hitting — SS: George Duran 2-5 (RBI), Jacob Cline 2-5, John Salyers 1-4, Howie Rodriguez 2-5, Noah Renzer 2-4, Cooper Wohlgemuth 0-3 (RBI), Danny McGuire 2-4, Noah Brock 1-2; WVUT: Kurt Latocha 1-4, Corey Lewis 2-4 (RBI), Kent Rooklin 1-4, Andrew Sharp 1-4, Alex Tennant 3-4 (2 RBI). Pitching — WP: McClure, LP: Knittel; SS: Garrett Goodwon (8 IP, 8Ks), Marty Knittel (0.2 IP, 1 ER); WVU: Logan Stump (4.2 IP, 7Ks), Will Mullins (1.1 IP), Logan McClure (3 IP).