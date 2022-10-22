Saturday, Oct. 22
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting Fish dinner, BBQ Rib dinner, Fried Wing Ding dinner, hot dogs with the works, for cost, order and delivery call 304-890-3561.
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Tpk., Rainelle; hosting The Perry’s; 7 p.m.; everyone welcome.
New Life Baptist Church, 935 Hinton Rd., White Oak; Trunk or Treat; 4 to 7 p.m.; fun, food, games, and movie; free; for more information call 304-575-3617.
Monday, Oct. 24
Beckley Community United Methodist Church, S. Heber St., Beckley; conference Evangelist, Rev. Dr. Stephon Reed and wife, Shirley; today and tomorrow, two evenings of worship with Raleigh Shared Ministries; 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Tpk., Rainelle; Fall Revival; speaker, Brother Byron Fox; today, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Also Monday-Wednesday, 7 p.m.; special singing nightly.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, Beckley; concert, The Primitive Quartet; 7 p.m. Tickets at the door or on sale at Christian Bookstore, Beckley.
Sunday, Nov. 6
The Ministry Place, 221 Temple St., Hinton; Helping Hands Mini Mart; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Coats, jackets, men’s, women’s and children, also shoes and non-perishable food. Everything clean and free. Refreshments will be served.
