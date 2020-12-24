Friday, Dec. 25

Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Christmas Dinner; 1 to 3 p.m.; public is welcome; due to pandemic, mask must be worn (mandatory), temperatures taken at the door. For those unable to attend, delivery is available by calling Pastor Randy Anderson at 304-890-3561.

Thursday, Dec. 31

Faith Temple of Deliverance Church, 119 Deegans St., Beckley; New Year Eve Program; speakers, Pastor Mervin and Co-Pastor Karen Hairston of Gospel Lighthouse of Fayetteville; 10 p.m.; call 304-256-0222 for more information.

