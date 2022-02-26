Saturday, Feb. 26
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting fish dinner, $8; barbecue ribs dinner, $10; hot dogs, $1; for order and delivery call Pastor Randy Anderson at 304-890-3561.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; will host their annual Celebration of Black History Service; theme, “Are We Mounting or Dismounting” Isaiah 40:31; speaker, Beckley’s Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock; 3 p.m.; for more information call the church at 304-253-3944.
Gallagher Baptist Church-The Jordan, 915 Middle Patch Road, Gallagher; Holy Ghost Explosion; Speaker, Minister Kaye Dean; 2 p.m.; for more information call 304-549-1960.