Late Tuesday
Gilmer County 76, Webster County 47
glenville — Coraee Welling was one of four Lady Titans to score in double figures as Gilmer County defeated Webster County 76-47 Wednesday night.
Freshman Sydney Baird led webster county with 20 points.
The Lady Highlanders will travel to Midland Trail on Friday.
Webster County
Sarissa Williams 6, Rosie Wright 3, Hannah Culip 12, Natalie Snyder 6, Sydney Baird 20
Gilmer County
Kara Ferguson 13, Emma Taylor 11, Hailey Gibson 14, Coraee Welling 16, Eva Mohr 8, Malaysia Morgan 4, Trinity Banaratt 8, Emma Fox 2
WC: 5 9 18 15 — 47
GC: 14 16 22 24 — 76
3-point goals — WC: 9 (Williams 2, Culip 4, Baird 3); GC: 5 (Taylor 1, Welling 3, Mohr 1). Fouled Out — None.