Greater Beckley Christian 58, James Monroe 55
Greater Beckley Christian held off a late comeback bid to hand Class A No. 2 James Monroe its first loss of the season.
Kaden Smallwood led Greater Beckley with 20 points while Shad Sauvage scored 19 for James Monroe.
Greater Beckley will host Webster County on Thursday while James Monroe will travel to Mount View.
James Monroe (15-1)
Josh Burks 6, Shad Sauvage 19, Eli Allen 16, Peyton Whitt 4, Judd Lankford 4, Collin Fox 6
Greater Beckley (6-6)
Ezra Drumheller 2, Kaden Smallwood 20, Jordan McInnis 13, BJ Mitchell 11, John Rose 10, Michael Judy 2
JM: 9 10 18 18 _ 55
GB: 10 25 9 14 — 58
3-point goals — JM: 2 (Sauvage 2); GB: 4 (Smallwood 3, Mitchell 1). Fouled Out — JM: Fox; GB: Drumheller, McInnis.