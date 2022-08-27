Saturday, Aug. 27
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting Fish Dinner, BBQ Rib Dinner, Fried Wing Ding and hot dogs for sale. For cost, orders and delivery or more information call 304-890-3561.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Lochgelly Baptist Church, 3602 Lochgelly Rd., Oak Hill (1.5 miles off Rt. 19, past Access Health Fayette Clinic); Bi-Annual Church Homecoming; morning speaker, Brother Dennis Cherry, 10:30 a.m.; special singing by Eternity’s Crossing of Shady Spring and the LBC Praise Team; dinner on the grounds, 12:30 p.m.; afternoon sharing of memories and recognitions. Bring your photos and memories and join for memories and worship. For more information or transportation call 304-237-3858.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.