Greenbrier East 64, PikeView 60
gardner — William Gabbert led all scorers with 26 points as Greenbrier East defeated PikeView on the road Monday night.
Adam Seams and Tucker Via scored in double figures for East with 11 and 13 points respectively while Dylan Blake led PikeView with 16 points.
East will host Bluefield today.
Greenbrier East (6-1)
Tucker Via 13, Monquell Davis 9, Aaron Griffith 2, William Gabbert 26, Sam Aultz 1, Adam Seams 11, Jude Libby 2
PikeView (2-8)
Tyler Meadows 3, Gage Damewood 1, Kobey Taylor Williams 13, Ryan Penington 6, Jake Coalson 15, Dylan Blake 16, Kameron Lawson 5, Kaleb Dunn 1
GE: 15 6 25 20 — 64
PV: 24 4 17 15 — 60
3-point goals — GE: 10 (Via 2, Davis 2, Gabbert 5, Seams 1); PV: 7 (Meadows 1, Taylor-Willaims 2, Pennington 2, Coalson 1, Lawson 1). Fouled Out — PV: Pennington