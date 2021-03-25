Today,
Rhodell Revival Center, 7115 Coal City Road, Rhodell; Light The Fire Again Revival Continues through Friday, March 26; speaker, Evangelist Karen Hairston of Gospel Lighthouse, Fayetteville; Friday night Evangelist Stu Daniels and Apostle Stephen Walls Logan; 7 p.m. both nights.
Sunday, March 28
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River and Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Spring Revival; today through Friday, April 2; speaker, Evangelist Jake D’Andrea; Sunday, 10 and 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Monday-Friday, 7 p.m. nightly. Call 304-438-5633.
Rhodell Revival Center, 7115 Coal City Road, Rhodell; Palm Sunday,12 noon and 7 p.m.; speaker, Bishop Mike Reed.
Friday, April 2
Judah Praise Outreach Ministries, 1613 Maxwell Hill Rd., Beckley; Fresh Fire Ministries presents His Passion Remembered: The 7 Last Sayings of Jesus from the Cross; various speakers; special singing; 7 p.m.; call 681-340-0705.
Saturday, April 3
New Life Baptist Church, Hinton Rd., White Oak; drive-thru Easter program; 2 to 4 p.m.; first 100 children to receive a goodie bag; call 304-575-3617.
Sunday, April 4
Bradley Freewill Baptist Church, 6132 Robert C. Byrd Dr., Bradley; Sunrise service; special speaker; 6 a.m.; call 304-250-8452.