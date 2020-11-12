Jason Ray Lusk, 41, of Kenova, WV, formerly of Oceana, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Born January 7, 1979 in Beckley, he was the son of Donnie and Linda Lusk of Fairdale and Joni Thornsbury of Weston. Jason was a 1997 graduate of Oceana High Sch…