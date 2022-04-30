Saturday, April 30
Faith Community Church, 299 Grey Flats Rd., Beckley; car show; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; car check in at 8:30 a.m., $10 car entry fee; top 10 cars receive prizes. Concession all day. Contact Pastor Reed Hobdy at 304-860-1940.
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; singing featuring The Whisnants; 7 p.m.; for more information call 304-438-5633.
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting fish dinner, $8, BBQ Rib dinner, $10, Fried wing ding dinner, $8; hot dogs with works, $1. Call for order and delivery at 304-890-3561.
Sunday, May 1
Heart of God Ministries, 1703 South Kanawha St., Beckley; 29th Pastor’s Appreciation celebration honoring Bishop Fred T. and Lady Marilyn Simms; 10 a.m. service speaker is Bishop Jimmy Simms, Pastor of Gate to Glory Apostolic Faith Church in Detroit, MI; finale at evening service, 3 p.m., with Bishop Michael Barringer, Pastor of Greater Love Christian Church in Dayton, OH. Dinner will follow morning service. Everyone is invited.
Monday, May 2
Maple Fork Baptist Church, 1288 Maple Fork Rd., Mount Hope; spring revival May 2-6; speaker Evangelist Dale Vance; services begin at 7 p.m. each evening; special singers nightly.
Sunday May 1
Shady Spring Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2952 Ritter Drive, Shady Spring; Fresh Start Revival, today through May 6; Sunday, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Monday-Friday, 7 p.m. nightly; today’s morning speaker, Pastor Benny Harper; Sunday evening speaker, Pastor Luke Hodges; Monday, Evangelist Keith Rasnick; Tuesday, Pastor Ken Souder; Wednesday, Pastor Paul Chapman; Thursday, Evangelist Scott Cline; Friday, Pastor Gary McGuire and The McGuire Family; special singing by church members and others nightly.
Friday, May 6
Gallagher Baptist Church - The Jordan, 915 Middle Patch Rd., Gallagher, WV; Holy Ghost Explosion; speaker, Prophet J.S. Carter III of Charleston.
Wednesday, May 11
The Ministry Place, 221 Temple St., Hinton; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Women’s Health meeting and luncheon; sponsored by Unicare Health Plan of WV; topic is Women’s Health Education; guest speakers, medical professionals, door prizes and gifts.