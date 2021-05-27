Saturday, May 2
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting fish dinner, green beans, potato salad, dessert, soda, $8; hot dogs, with the fixing, $1 each; For orders and delivery call 304-890-3561.
Sunday, May 30
Huse Memorial Park & Mausoleum, 124 Park Dr., Fayetteville; Huse Memorial Park Commission 10th annual Memorial Day Candlelight Vigil; 8 p.m.; music by Zayne Anderson and the Fresh Fountain Praise Team; The Boy Scouts of America, led by Michael LeChalk, will stand at attention awaiting the Presentation of Colors; vigil will be based on the topic “Joining Hearts for America,” speaker, U.S. Air Force Tech Sergeant James F. Akers; Pastor Danny Goins with Candlelight Presentation. Bring a chair and mask.
Sunday, June 6
St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, Beckley; annual Eucharistic Procession and Mass; 11 a.m.; Eucharistic Procession following the Corpus Christi Mass, with a Procession honoring the Sacred Body and Blood of Christ; a Procession, parade will follow the Mass; a Farewell dinner will be held after the Procession, in the Parish Center, behind the Catholic Church for Father Paul Wharton around 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.