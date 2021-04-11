River View 52, Meadow Bridge 47
west milford — Meadow Bridge fell 52-47 to River View Saturday at South Harrison High School in the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament.
Meadow Bridge’s Hunter Claypool led all scorers with 21 points while Chase Porter led River View with 19. Daniel Dobbs also had 17 for the Raiders.
The two teams will meet again Monday at Meadow Bridge.
Meadow Bridge (7-5)
Hunter Claypool 21, Rian Cooper 6, Seton Mullins 7, Connor Mullins 4, Jaidan Gladwell 9
River View
Chase Porter 19, Daniel Dobbs 17, Peyton Hale 5, Maleek Woodson 5, Connor Christian 4, Jacob Adkins 2
MB: 4 12 16 15 — 47
EV: 15 16 15 6 — 52
3-point goals — MB: 7 (Claypool 1, Cooper 2, C. Mullins 1, Gladwell 3); RV: 5 (Porter 5). Fouled Out — None.