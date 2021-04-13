Richwood 58, Midland Trail 50
hico — Caleb Jantuah scored 15 points and Camden Lawrence 14 in Richwood’s 58-50 win over Midland Trail.
Indy Eades scored 14 for Midland Trail, which was playing its first game since March 19. John Paul Morrison and Matt Light each finished with 11.
Richwood will visit Greenbrier West tonight, while Trail goes to Independence.
Richwood
Grant Russell 3, Aiden Miller 6, Braden Spencer 6, Camden Lawrence 14, Caleb Jantuah 15, Cooper Donahue 6, Nick Bennett 6, Josh Landreth 2.
Midland Trail
Aden Isaacs 4, John Paul Morrison 11, Indy Eades 14, Matt Light 11, Cade Kincaid 4, Bo Persinger 6.
R 9 19 17 13 — 58
MT 12 19 6 13 — 50
3-point goakls — R: 3 (Miller 2, Russell); MT: 5 (Morrison 2, Light, Persinger 2). Fouled out — none.